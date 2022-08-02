NATO chief, Kosovar premier discuss recent tensions

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a NATO Foreign Ministers video meeting following developments in Afghanistan at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on August 20, 2021. (AFP File Photo)

NATO's chief said Tuesday he held a discussion with Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti about recent tensions in the country's Serb-majority areas.

"All sides must maintain calm, avoid unilateral actions & support EU-mediated dialogue," Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet.

Stoltenberg also discussed "the continued importance of our @NATO_KFOR" (NATO's Kosovo Force)" with Kurti.

I remain in close contact with both Pristina and Belgrade, he added.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo escalated Sunday ahead of Kosovo's planned implementation of a new law making it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, to have a Kosovo ID card and license plate.

Thousands of people living in majority Serb areas of Kosovo use car number plates issued by Serbian authorities and defy Kosovar authorities.

Later Sunday, Kosovo announced that it had decided to delay the new measures until Sept. 1.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called for dialogue Sunday to resolve the issues with Kosovo.

Kosovo, which is predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke away from Serbia in 1999 and declared its independence in 2008. It is recognized by more than 100 countries, including the U.S., UK, France, Germany, and Türkiye. Serbia has not recognized this and continues to lay claim to the territory.