Kosovo Serbs start removing barricades at Serbia border: Interior minister

Kosovar Serbs began removing barricades they erected in the county's northern region bordering Serbia that were blocking two border crossings after Pristina decided to postpone new travel measures, Kosovo's interior minister said Monday.

Some of the roadblocks have already been removed, while work is underway to dismantle the rest, said Xhelal Svecla.

Svecla said that during an escalation of tensions between Serbs and ethnic Albanians in northern Kosovo following shootings and the activation of air raid sirens, 11 citizens were injured by criminal elements in the region.

Some motor vehicles belonging to civilians and the police were also damaged, he added.

Anadolu Agency correspondents at the scene confirmed that the trucks which blocked the road to the Jarinje border crossing were removed.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo escalated Sunday ahead of Kosovo's planned implementation of a new law which was set to come into effect Monday making it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, to have a Kosovo ID card and license plate.

Later Sunday, Kosovo announced that it had decided to delay the new measures until Sept. 1, seeking that "all barricades are removed and full freedom of movement is established."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called for dialogue Sunday to resolve the issues with Kosovo.

Kosovo, which is predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke away from Serbia in 1999 and declared its independence in 2008. It is recognized by more than 100 countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany and Türkiye. Serbia has not recognized this and continues to lay claim to the territory.