Further quakes in volcanic region in Iceland

Several quakes with five of them exceeding magnitude 4.0 struck Iceland in the early hours of Tuesday morning, following on from a series of quakes over the weekend, the country's weather office reported.



One of the quakes that occurred at 2:30 am (0230 GMT) was of magnitude 5.0, the weather office reported on Facebook, with the cause being the movement of magma below the earth's crust.



The tremors could be felt in Reykjavik, as well as in other regions.



Last year, a volcano erupted for months on the Reykjanes peninsula in the south-west of Iceland not far from Reykjavik. It was preceded by a series of strong quakes.



Minor damage on the peninsula has been reported, but no injuries.



The strongest quake over recent days was measured at 5.5 on Sunday evening upgraded from a previously reported 5.4.

























