France ends COVID-19 state of emergency, to form new committee on disease

France has ended the state of emergency it put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic and has dissolved its scientific council advising on the matter along with the vaccine strategy steering committee, French news outlet Radio France International reported Monday.

The two bodies will be replaced with a newly formed committee which will anticipate and monitor new health risks ahead, France's Health Ministry announced.

The new committee will consist of 16 yet-to-be appointed officials, health and scientific experts who can advise on critical situations such as the pandemic, which had held the country in its grip for the better part of the past two years.

The new committee will be responsible for the scientific monitoring of new health risks "linked to infectious agents affecting humans and animals, environmental and food pollutants, and climate change." They will answer to Minister of Health and Prevention Francois Braun and the Minister for Higher Education and Research, Sylvie Retailleau.

According to the COVIDTracker, a tool that monitors the evolution of the coronavirus epidemic in France and around the world, 19.1% of French people have yet to be vaccinated. The statistic is as of July 28.

The lifting of the state of emergency means that the government no longer has the right to monitor or make rules for the public's freedom of movement, enterprise or assembly, according to the government's Vie Publique website.

For the French population, this includes lockdowns -- which France experienced two of, months-long in duration -- travel certificates, health passes, curfews, or any other restricting laws that the population needed to abide by to curb the virus.

Face masks -- once compulsory everywhere -- are only now enforced in medical clinics and hospitals. The Ministry of Health does not rule out any further imposition of the wearing of masks should the COVID-19 virus take a new turn.

The lifting of the state of emergency also means that unvaccinated health personnel may now be reinstated. Those persons refusing to get the jab earlier in the pandemic have been until now suspended from duty.