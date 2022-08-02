Erdoğan, Putin to hold talks on Friday to address grain deal: Kremlin

Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday that the planned talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday will be focusing on the grain deal and how effective it is working, among other things.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a call that the talks will address how effectively the deal, which must be renewed after 120 days, is working.

He also said on a possible Griner prisoner exchange that any talks must be discrete.

"Megaphone diplomacy will not get results."

The statement also said about the new START III talks that if the agreement ends without a replacement it will have a "very negative impact" on the global security.