California declares state of emergency due to monkeypox outbreak

California's governor declared a state of emergency late Monday due to a monkeypox outbreak that is worsening by the day.

"California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the (coronavirus) pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach," Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

"We'll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization," he added.

State authorities have distributed more than 25,000 vaccine doses in addition to a separate vaccine allocation sent to Los Angeles County.

The U.S. currently has around 5,000 confirmed monkeypox virus cases, with California and New York recording the most infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illinois follows with 520 cases.

Earlier Monday, Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a state of emergency for his state.

Monkeypox has so far primarily affected men who have sex with men, but experts warn that anyone in close contact with an infected person or their clothing could be at risk of infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23.