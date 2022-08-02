Biden continues to test positive for COVID, his doctor says

 Contact Us
Reuters WORLD
Published August 02,2022
U.S. President Joe Biden continued to test positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his physician said in a memo released by the White House.

Biden "continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough," his physician Kevin O'Connor said. "He remains fever-free and in good spirits."

After having tested negative on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, Biden tested positive for COVID again on Saturday in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.