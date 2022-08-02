Afghanistan gets another $40M in humanitarian cash aid

Afghanistan received another tranche of $40 million in humanitarian cash assistance, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

According to the Da Afghanistan Bank, the amount arrived from donor countries to help the people of Afghanistan.

"This is the second tranche which arrived this week and has been handed over to commercial banks," it said in a statement.

The bank had received an initial $40 million humanitarian cash assistance tranche on Sunday.

Welcoming the aid, the bank urged the international community to interact and cooperate with Afghanistan in other areas and help its people.

War-torn Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis after the exit of foreign forces last August and the fall of the U.S.-backed Kabul administration which resulted in the Taliban regaining power after 20 years of war.

As the Taliban-led interim government awaits recognition by the international community that would allow it to bring in foreign investments and other financial benefits, the UN is leading a humanitarian mission to support people in need in the country.