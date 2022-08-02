36 people died in anti-UN protests in eastern Congo - government

At least 36 people were killed and nearly 170 injured in recent anti-UN demonstrations in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo , the government said on Tuesday.

The figures were compiled by a special government commission tasked with assessing the situation in North and South Kivu.

Demonstrations rocked several towns in North Kivu over the past fortnight, with charged protesters demanding the expulsion of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in Congo (MONUSCO).

The UN peacekeeping mission has faced mounting criticism for its perceived inability to stop spiraling violence in the volatile eastern parts of DR Congo.

"At least 13 people were killed in Goma city, 13 in Butembo including four peacekeepers, four in Uvira, three in Kanyabaonga, and three in Kasindi. In total, nearly 170 were injured," government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said in a statement.

He said the DR Congo government will hold a meeting with MONUSCO officials to reassess the withdrawal plan for the UN force.

The UN mission admitted last week that its troops killed two people in a town in Beni on the border with Uganda.

Under a phased withdrawal plan approved by the UN Security Council, MONUSCO forces are expected to leave the country by 2024.

Congolese authorities and MONUSCO also signed an agreement on the matter last September.

The security situation in eastern DR Congo has been volatile for years, with a myriad of foreign and local rebel groups active in the region.

There has been little improvement despite the government's "state of siege" for more than a year and joint offensives by Ugandan and Congolese forces.

The recent protests came on the back of renewed fighting between Congolese troops and the M23 rebels, which displaced nearly 200,000 people.

About 40,000 others have been displaced and roughly 200 killed by Uganda's Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels over the past two years, according to the UN.