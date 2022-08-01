Zelensky: No Russian attack will go 'unanswered'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the latest Russian shelling targeting the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv, announcing that his country's army would retaliate.



"One of the most brutal bombings of Mykolayiv and the region took place today," Zelensky said during his daily video address, adding that "no Russian attack goes unanswered by our military and intelligence officials."



Russian troops were currently being moved from the east of Ukraine to occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhya in the south of the country, Zelensky said. "But that won't help them," he added.



Earlier, the Ukrainian General Staff had reported Russian troops were being transferred to Russian-controlled areas in the south of Ukraine. Moscow has so far not commented on potential relocations.



