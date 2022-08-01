Türkiye to protect citizens from terror, hold meeting on F-16s: Defence Minister

On Türkiye's counter-terrorism operations, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday that Ankara aims only to protect its citizens' security and has "no eye on anyone's territory."

Speaking for Anadolu Agency Editor's Desk, he said that "Türkiye is determined to eliminate all terrorists, no matter who supports them."

"Türkiye expects countries to understand that its only targets are terrorists," said the National Defense Minister, adding: "We have made efforts to stabilize the region."

He reiterated once more his country's readiness to investigate and cooperate on uncovering the truth about the recent attack in Duhok in northern Iraq.

GREECE

Türkiye calls on Greece to act in line with "good neighborly relations" for dialogue, Akar also said in his speech, adding that the country acted abnormally in recent times.

"Greece made an unfortunate attempt to tell the US not to sell F-16 jets to Türkiye," the Turkish defense chief said.

"Türkiye and US to hold a technical meeting on F-16 deal on August 15," he added.

Athens is "up to something" against Ankara amid 5-fold surge in defense budget, Akar said, vowing this will not be enough against Turkish forces and Türkiye.

"Issues between Türkiye and Greece should not reflect on EU and NATO's relations with Ankara," he urged.