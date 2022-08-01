NATO head thanks Türkiye after first grain shipped from Odessa

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has thanked Türkiye in welcoming the first shipment of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa.



"I welcome the first shipment of Ukrainian grain from Odessa under the UN-brokered deal. I thank our ally Turkey for its pivotal role," Stoltenberg tweeted.



"NATO allies strongly support the full implementation of the deal to ease the global food crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine," he added.



Ukraine and Russia have signed a deal along with the UN and Türkiye to export the grain from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Both countries were key suppliers of foodstuffs around the world before Russia launched its invasion in February.