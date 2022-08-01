News World France drops remaining coronavirus rules for international arrivals

Tourists from an Air China flight from Beijing wear protective masks as they arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France, January 26, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

France has dropped its coronavirus rules for international arrivals to the country as of Monday.



Arrivals will no longer need to adhere to the previous rules that required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. Arrivals from the EU had the additional option of showing proof they had recovered from a recent case of Covid-19, which is also no longer necessary.



If further dangerous virus variants emerge, the French government could again order travellers to show negative Covid-19 tests before they board flights to the country.



































