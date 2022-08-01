EUS VON DER LEYEN WARNS OF ENERGY CRISIS ESCALATION

News World EU's von der Leyen warns of energy crisis escalation

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends the weekly college meeting at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 20 July 2022. (EPA File Photo)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday warned of an escalation in the energy crisis as the European Union continues its stand-off with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.



"Since Russia has already completely or partially cut off gas supplies to 12 member countries (of the EU), we must all prepare for the worst situation," von der Leyen told El Mundo, a Spanish newspaper.



Russia had recently suspended gas deliveries to several EU countries, including Poland, Bulgaria, and on Saturday, Latvia, for their refusal to pay for delivery in roubles.



The currency demands for gas payments are linked to Kremlin attempts to ease the impact of Western sanctions on Russia over attacking Ukraine.



Russia has also throttled deliveries to Germany, the economic powerhouse of the EU, over maintenance works that are viewed as retaliation for Western sanctions.



Mounting energy concerns drove the bloc to agree an emergency winter gas plan last week. These measures are to "help to meet our winter supply needs," von der Leyen said.



"In just one week, the EU has agreed to take a decisive and unprecedented step to counter Putin's threat to cut off gas supplies completely," she said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Spain, like other EU countries, initially opposed the emergency plan, but approved it after securing concessions.



Von der Leyen, who spoke to El Mundo's questions via email, welcomed the Spanish government's decision, saying, "Once again, this is about European solidarity."





























