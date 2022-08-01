China warns its military will 'not sit idly by' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

China said on Monday that its military "not sit idly by" if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

The latest warning was issued during a Chinese foreign ministry regular briefing. Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that because of Pelosi's status as the "No. 3 official of the U.S. government", a visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would "lead to egregious political impact".