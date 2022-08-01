Bulgarian president calls for fresh election on October 2

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Monday declared that the Balkan country will hold a fresh election on October 2 after repeated attempts to form a government failed.



Bulgaria's parliament is to be dissolved on Tuesday after less than a year in session.



Radev, who is considered friendly to Russia, will appoint a transitional Cabinet on Tuesday made up of representatives from several parties.



This will be the fourth time that Bulgarians have been called to the polls in a parliamentary election since April 2021.



Three attempts to form a new Cabinet have failed, following the collapse of the centre-left government of pro-Western former prime minister Kiril Petkov in June. Petkov has remained in office as caretaker prime minister since then.



The transitional Cabinet is to govern until a new government can be formed after the election.



Galab Donev is tipped to be interim prime minister. He is considered a confidant of the president. Another Radev ally, former colonel Dimitar Stoyanov, is to take up the defence portfolio.



