U.S House Speaker Pelosi confirms Asia visit, no mention of Taiwan

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be visiting four Asian countries from Sunday, her office confirmed.

The office did not mention Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.

"Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan," her office said in a press release.

"The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region."