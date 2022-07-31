Attacker apologizes after killing Nigerian in broad daylight in Italy

The man who beat a Nigerian street vendor to death in broad daylight has apologized for the crime that has sparked horror throughout the nation.



The 32-year old attacked and killed the vendor, 39, in the centre of Civitanova Marche on Friday afternoon. The perpetrator chased his victim, brought him down with his crutch and struck him repeatedly then took the man's mobile phone, on a busy shopping street.



The attacker said he was sorry, in a message conveyed through his lawyer. He apologized to the dead man's family.



His lawyer is planning to request her client be assessed by a specialist as he is said to have psychological problems, La Repubblica reported.



Fabrizio Ciarapica, the mayor of Civitanova Marche, met the victim's wife at the scene on Saturday, as people laid flowers.



"The city is shaken and marked by pain," he said in a statement published on Facebook.



Meanwhile scores of people from Africa gathered at the scene in protest, chanting "We want justice."



In Rome, politicians from the left to the right have expressed their horror at the attack.