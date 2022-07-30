News World Train drivers’ strike brings fresh misery to British rail passengers

Southeastern trains in sidings near Ashford railway station as members of the drivers union Aslef at seven train operators walk out for 24 hours over pay, in Kent, England, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo)

British rail passengers suffered fresh travel misery on Saturday when thousands of train drivers staged the latest strike in worsening disputes in the industry.



Members of the trade union Aslef in seven train companies walked out for 24 hours, crippling services in many parts of the country.



Football fans travelling to the opening on Saturday of English leagues, and people going to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were among those affected.



Strike action will be stepped up next month with a series of stoppages in the bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions.



Picket lines were mounted outside railway stations on Saturday, with Aslef saying they were receiving strong public support despite the disruption the strike was causing.



Relations between the Government and rail unions have worsened after Mick Whelan, general secretary Aslef accused Transport Secretary Grant Shapps of "lying" about negotiations over strikes.



Shapps had written in The Times: "The 'Two Micks,' Lynch of the RMT and Whelan of Aslef, are taking the taxpayer for a ride, but not in the way they are meant to.



"RMT is stalling on reform and Aslef is dragging its feet in negotiations while both call more strikes. Enough."



In response, Whelan told Times Radio on Saturday morning: "I say Mr Shapps is lying, quite simply, quite clearly.



"We're not dragging our feet in negotiations, we negotiate with 14 private companies, we do not work for the government or the DfT [Department for Transport]."



He added: "I would like Mr Shapps to get us out of this catch-22 situation that he misrepresents at every opportunity."



The strike is hitting Arriva Rail London, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.



Steve Montgomery, chairman of the Rail Delivery Group, said: "We're really disappointed that the Aslef leadership has decided to impose yet more uncertainty and disruption for passengers and businesses in a week which has already seen a strike by the RMT.



"Millions of passengers will have their weekend plans disrupted, particularly those who are working, or going to the Commonwealth Games or the first football match of the season.



"While we will do all that we can to minimise disruption, if you are going to travel on the routes affected, please plan ahead and check the latest travel advice.



"If you're not able to travel, you can use your ticket either the day before or up to and including August 2, otherwise you will be able to change your ticket or claim a refund.



"Like any service or business, we must move with the times and cannot continue to ask taxpayers or passengers for more money when we should instead respond to the huge changes in travel behaviour post Covid.



"By making these necessary reforms such ending the reliance on volunteer working at weekend, we improve punctuality, have more resilient Sunday services and use those savings to give our people a pay rise which has always been what we want to do."









































