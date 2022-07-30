Russian strikes pummel Ukrainian cities

This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on July 29, 2022 shows firefighters extinguishing a fire in a burned building as a result of shelling in Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Fresh Russian strikes hit towns and cities across Ukraine's sprawling front line, killing at least one person in the south and hitting a school in Kharkiv, officials said Saturday.

The mayor of the southern city of Mykolaiv -- close to where Ukrainian troops are seeking to stage a counter-offensive -- said one person was killed when rockets pounded two residential districts overnight.

Six others were wounded in the strikes, which left "windows and doors broken, and balconies destroyed", mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych wrote on Telegram.

In recent weeks Mykolaiv has been hit almost daily as Ukrainian troops seek to push into the neighbouring Kherson region. Seven people were killed Friday in an attack near a bus stop.

The Ukrainian presidency said its forces had carried out strikes on Russian military warehouses and positions behind the lines in Kherson region.

In Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, rockets from an S-300 surface-to-air system destroyed part of an educational facility in a strike in the early hours of Saturday, local authorities said.

Firemen extinguished a blaze caused by the fire and there were no reports of casualties, the authorities said.

Kharkiv, close to the Russian border in northeast Ukraine, has also been subjected to frequent bombardment by Moscow's forces stationed nearby.

The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow is focusing the brunt of its offensive, said that six civilians were killed and 15 wounded by strikes on Friday.

A bus station in the city of Sloviansk, a key target for the Kremlin's forces, was damaged in an attack Saturday morning but no casualties were reported, he said.

























