POPE DOESNT RULE OUT RESIGNATION, SAYS CANADA ASSIMILATION GENOCIDE

Pope Francis continues not to rule out resignation as head of the Catholic Church, adding the assimilation of Canada's indigenous children was genocide.



"The door is open. It is a very normal option," the 85-year-old told journalists as he flew back late Friday to Rome from his trip to Canada. He is not thinking of resigning right now, but that does not mean he cannot start the day after tomorrow, the Argentinian added.



Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis' real name, also spoke about his state of health. In the past six days, he could hardly take a handful of steps and sat in a wheelchair most of the time. The Pope has been plagued by a knee injury for some time.



"I don't think I can continue with the same rhythm of travel as before. Thinking of my age and my limitation, I have to take it easy," he explained.



His knee problem could be solved with surgery, but Francis does not want to go under the knife again after the past procedure on his colon just over a year ago. "The whole problem is the anaesthesia." The pontiff said that the anaesthetic had left its mark in his last operation. "You don't play with anaesthesia."



According to Francis, he still wants to travel. The trips just might have to be planned on a slightly smaller scale, he explained.



In Canada, he had been visiting the Indigenous peoples since Sunday to ask for forgiveness for the violence and abuse they suffered as children in Church-run boarding schools.

GENOCIDE

Pope Francis also said that what happened at residential schools that the Roman Catholic and other Christian Churches ran to forcefully assimilate Canada's indigenous children was genocide.

The pope made the comment while flying back to Rome after a week-long trip to Canada, where he delivered a historic apology for the Church's role in the policy.

He was asked by an indigenous Canadian reporter on the plane why he did not use the word genocide during the trip, and if he would accept that members of the Church participated in genocide.

"It's true that I did not use the word because I didn't think of it. But I described genocide. I apologised, I asked forgiveness for this activity, which was genocide," Francis said.

"I condemned this, taking children away and trying to change their culture, their minds, change their traditions, a race, an entire culture," the pope added.

Between 1881 and 1996 more than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools. Many children were starved, beaten and sexually abused in a system that Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide".

The schools were run for the governments by religious groups, most of them Catholic priests and nuns.

"Yes, genocide is a technical word but I did not use it because I did not think of it, but I described .... yes, it is a genocide, yes, yes, clearly. You can say that I said it was a genocide," he said.

Last Monday, Francis visited the town of Maskwacis, site of two former residential schools, where he apologized and called forced assimilation "evil" and a "disastrous error".

He also apologised for Christian support of the "colonizing mentality" of the times.