North Korea reports no new cases of fever since Covid-19 outbreak

North Korea has not reported any new suspected cases or cases of illness for the first time in two and a half months in connection with a coronavirus outbreak.



No new fever cases were added from Thursday to Friday evening, state media reported on Saturday, citing the "state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters."



Of the total of more than 4.77 million cases registered since the end of April, only 204 were still being treated.



In mid-May, the strictly isolated country officially confirmed infections with the coronavirus for the first time and spoke of an epidemic emergency for the state. Since then, however, it has spoken of "fever cases." How many of them are actually due to a coronavirus infection is unclear.



According to experts, North Korea does not have sufficient testing capacities. However, according to their own information, the authorities send mobile "anti-epidemic" and diagnostic teams immediately to those regions where fever cases occur in order to carry out polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and antibody tests to identify the cause of the symptoms. All "patients" are quarantined and treated, according to officials.



Nearly 26 million people live in North Korea. The World Health Organization (WHO) assumes that there has been no widespread vaccination campaign there so far.



