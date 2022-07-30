No relief in sight for forest fire in German national park

Despite light rain, there is still no relief in sight for the forest fires in eastern Germany's Saxon Switzerland National Park: "It's too little," district spokesman Thomas Kunz said on Saturday morning.



On Friday evening, new fires had been discovered and fought in the area of the rock formation known as the Partschenhörner near the Czech border, he said. Reconnaissance flights on Saturday morning are to clarify whether the operation was successful.



According to Kunz, about 350 emergency personnel were on the way to fight the fires on Saturday morning. In the course of the day, two more helicopters were expected to extinguish the fires, meaning 10 would then be deployed.



The fire had broken out last weekend in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park in the Czech Republic and had spread across the border to the Saxon Switzerland National Park on Monday. A disaster alert has been issued in the towns of Bad Schandau and Sebnitz.



An evaluation of satellite data showed that about 150 hectares is affected by the forest fire. Until now, the authorities had assumed that the fire had spread over an area of 250 hectares.

