New York governor declares state emergency as monkeypox cases rise

The New York governor declared an emergency in the state late on Friday amid the monkeypox outbreak.

"I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak," Kathy Hochul said on Twitter.

She also said the move will enable authorities to respond more swiftly, and it paves the way for medical staff to take further steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.

More than one in four monkeypox cases in the US are in New York, currently having a disproportionate impact on at-risk groups, according to Hochul.

"We are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and educate New Yorkers on how to stay safe," she said.

As of July 29, New York reported 1,383 monkeypox cases, the state health department said.

Earlier on Friday, Brazil and Spain confirmed the first monkeypox-related deaths outside Africa.

The World Health Organization last week declared a global health emergency over the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.



