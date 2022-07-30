Moscow publishes list of 50 killed in attack on prisoners of war

The names of 50 people dead and 73 injured were published by the Russian Defence Ministry a day after an attack on a camp in Donetsk where Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held.



Most of the 193 prisoners of war in Olenivka were killed or injured, the ministry said on Saturday. Earlier, more than 50 were thought to have died in the attack carried out by a Himars multiple rocket launcher.



As of Saturday morning, 48 Ukrainian prisoners had been recovered dead, while two more died on the way to hospital, the ministry said.



Russia said those who were injured were receiving medical care.



"The entire political, criminal and moral responsibility for the bloodbath of Ukrainians is borne personally by Zelensky, his criminal regime and Washington as a supporter," the ministry said.



