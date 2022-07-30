750 soldiers from Finland, Britain and US hold military exercise

In a military exercise in Finland, soldiers from the future NATO member state trained together with units from the US and Britain.



A total of 750 soldiers took part in the four-day Vigilant Fox exercise, including 150 British members of the army and air force, as the Ministry of Defence in London announced on Saturday.



The British troops, who are otherwise stationed in NATO member Estonia, were flown by Chinook helicopters to Niinisalo in western Finland, it said.



"Exercise Vigilant Fox has demonstrated the strength and interoperability of our Armed Forces with our US and Finnish allies and reaffirms our commitment to the defence and security of the Baltic Sea region," said British Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey.



British Defence Attaché in Helsinki Stephen Boyle said: "As Finland moves towards full NATO membership, we will continue to seek opportunities like this to show solidarity with Finland, learn from each other and improve our ability to operate together."



Finland and neighbouring Sweden have both applied to join the Western defence alliance after Russia's attack on Ukraine. In order to guarantee both countries military protection even before they joined, Britain had signed mutual security guarantees with them in May.

