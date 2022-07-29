News World Train-bus collision leaves 11 dead in Bangladesh

Firefighter personnel and onlookers stand next to the wreckage of a vehicle after it collided with a train in Mirershorai near Chattogram on July 29, 2022. (AFP Photo)

At least 11 people have been killed after a tourist bus collided with a running train in south-eastern Bangladesh, officials said on Friday.



Railway official Ansar Ali said 11 out of 14 passengers on the minibus died at the scene as the train hit the bus on a level-crossing near Borotakia station in Mirsharai, Chattogram district, some 150 kilometres south-east of the capital Dhaka.



The bus, which approached the track in defiance of a manual signal by a gateman at the crossing, was dragged by the slow-moving train more than half a kilometre before it stopped, Ali said.



The accident occurred when the Chattogram-bound train from Dhaka was about to enter Borotakia station, he said.



Three other critically injured passengers were rushed to a hospital, local government official Minhazur Rahman said.



The passengers, he said quoting the survivors, were on a trip to Khaiyachhara waterfall, a local tourist attraction in Chattogram, from the neighbouring district of Hathazari.



The Bangladesh Railway department has tasked a five-member panel to investigate the incident, asking the panel to report back in the shortest possible time.



Deadly train accidents are common in Bangladesh due to poor maintenance and unmanned level crossings.



































