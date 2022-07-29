German forecaster warns of above-average heat, less rain than usual

The month of June was far warmer than average and July is proving to be also excessively warm, dry and very sunny, the German Weather Service (DWD) said on Friday, describing some areas as having an "endless summer."



In July, the average temperature reached 19.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.3 degrees Celsius above the internationally valid reference value of the years 1961 to 1990.



Even compared to the warmer reference period of 1991 to 2020, the difference was still 0.9 degrees Celsius, the weather service said. "Apart from a few refreshing days, the weather was more Mediterranean than typically Central European," the DWD said.



Meteorologists described conditions in southern Germany as "an endless summer, with the exception of short cool episodes."



They also noted areas that were "worryingly dry," with lower rainfall than usual.



"Drought and heat were thus the basis for numerous field and forest fires," the DWD said, pointing to wildfires in Brandenburg and in an area known as Saxon Switzerland.



The DWD's initial evaluation did not include all measurements from its 2,000 stations. It also used forecasts for the data concerning the last three days of July.



