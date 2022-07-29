News World Death toll from Philippine quake rises to six, over 7,300 displaced

Death toll from Philippine quake rises to six, over 7,300 displaced

DPA WORLD Published July 29,2022 Subscribe

Motorists pass by a damaged road a day after a strong quake struck Bangued, Abra province, northern Philippines on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo)

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in the northern Philippines has risen to six, with four people missing and more than 7,300 displaced, the national disaster agency said on Friday.



Most of the fatalities died after being hit by falling debris from the magnitude 7 quake, which struck the mountainous northern region of Cordillera on Wednesday. Details on the missing were not immediately available.



The national disaster agency said 136 people were also injured in landslides, rockfalls, collapsed structures and other accidents caused by the the quake.



More than 79,000 people were affected by the quake, including 7,331 who were forced to flee their homes.



Damage to infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and government offices, was estimated at 48.3 million pesos ($878,181.81), the agency said. More than 1,500 houses were also damaged.



The military dispatched troops to help distribute relief supplies to affected communities, where many have camped out of their homes amid numerous aftershocks.



The Philippines is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where about 90% of the world's earthquakes occur.



A 7.1-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 220 people in the central Philippines in October 2013 was the last major quake to hit the country.



In July 1990, more than 2,400 people were killed on the northern island of Luzon in a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, one of the strongest ever to hit the Philippines.































