Death toll from Philippine quake rises to 10, over 7,300 displaced

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in the northern Philippines has risen to 10, with more than 7,300 displaced, the national disaster agency said on Friday.



The latest fatalities were four people trapped in a tricycle that was buried in a landslide in Abra province, where the epicentre of the magnitude-7 quake was located.



Most of the other fatalities died after being hit by falling debris from the quake on Wednesday.



The national disaster agency said 136 people were also injured in landslides, rockfalls, collapsed structures and other accidents caused by the the quake.



More than 79,000 people were affected by the quake, including 7,331 who were forced to flee their homes.



Damage to infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and government offices, was estimated at 48.3 million pesos ($878,181.81), the agency said. More than 1,500 houses were also damaged.



The military dispatched troops to help distribute relief supplies to affected communities, where many have camped out of their homes amid numerous aftershocks.



The Philippines is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where about 90% of the world's earthquakes occur.



A 7.1-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 220 people in the central Philippines in October 2013 was the last major quake to hit the country.



In July 1990, more than 2,400 people were killed on the northern island of Luzon in a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, one of the strongest ever to hit the Philippines.





