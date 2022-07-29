News World At least 18 civilian dead in last two days of Ukraine fighting

Published July 29,2022

More than 18 civilians have died, and numerous more have been injured, in the last two days amid the fighting in Ukraine, according to local officials.



There were 10 deaths and 25 injuries reported in Donetsk, said the province's military governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, blaming Russian shelling on numerous communities.



Meanwhile, two deaths were reported in the eastern city of Kharkiv in an attack that left eight dead. And, in Mykolayiv five people died and seven were injured when a bus stop came under fire.



In areas controlled by pro-Russian separatists, officials reported one dead and 28 injured.


































