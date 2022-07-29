2 performers injured when giant TV screen falls during Hong Kong concert

Two dancers receive medical treatment at a concert of Cantopop boy band Mirror in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo)

At least two performers were injured when a giant TV screen came down crashing on them during a live show in Hong Kong on Thursday night.

Video footage shared online by the Hong Kong Free Press showed that the screen, which was hanging above the stage, collapsed on two of the performers at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

The injured dancers were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where one is said to be in serious condition and was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The injured belonged to Hong Kong boy band Mirror, and the concert was organized by Music Nation and MakerVille, which apologized for the "large-scale incident" and canceled other shows. It was the fourth day of the performance.

The organizers said they would "fully investigate" the cause of the accident.

"Regarding the discomfort caused to the audiences and other people affected, we feel deeply sorry," said a joint statement from the concert organizers.

Yeung Yun-hung, Hong Kong's top culture officer, said an initial probe revealed that a cable had broken.

However, he said a full report will be out in a few weeks.

















