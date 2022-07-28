Zelenskyy praises outgoing UK premier in interview

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Britain's PM Boris Johnson walk on the square where damaged Russian military vehicles are displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine (AP File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an interview Wednesday to British journalist Piers Morgan on TalkTV, in which he praised Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Zelenskyy was also asked about Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the two candidates vying to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and in turn prime minister of Britain.

The Ukrainian president said he would "cooperate closely" with whoever wins.

"It will be the same close relationship with the UK and Ukraine," he said.

"I know those two candidates are very respectful and have the support of people from the UK. We know about the support, the positive strengths of those leaders."

On Johnson specifically, Zelenskyy said: "I have no right to play in politics inside the UK."

"What I can say is, he is a big friend of Ukraine. I want him to be somewhere in politics in a position to be someone. I don't want him to disappear, but the decision is in the hands of the British people.

"Whatever position he takes, I am sure he will be with the Ukrainian people. That is from the heart."

Zelenskyy carried out the interview alongside his wife, Olena.

The couple discussed their relationship and how little they see each other because of Russia's war on Ukraine.

"Thank you for this TV date," Olena joked. "Volodymyr lives at his workplace. I am with the children, but we are in another place."

Speaking more seriously, Olena said: "But it is the same story for all Ukrainians-too many are separated, waiting for victory to get back to normal life, to be reunited again and just to lead normal lives like ordinary people live."

Zelenskyy said: "This interview is one of the good opportunities for us to see each other. This is very important for us. As you know, we are all human beings, and we have to be strong."

"Sometimes we want to have someone close to be next to us, and that is what you miss in these moments.

"Yes, I miss my children, I miss my wife. It is impossible to get used to it. Everything else you can get used to."

On Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy said: "He understands what he's doing and how many people he kills."