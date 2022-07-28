Xi, Biden warn each other on Taiwan in talk

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden held two hours of "candid and in-depth" talks Thursday, according to the reports of the state media.

In the talks, the Chinese president warned his US counterpart not to "play with fire" amid mounting tensions over Taiwan, state media reported.

"Those who play with fire will eventually get burned," Xinhua quoted Xi as telling Biden. "I hope the US side fully understand that," he was quoted as saying.

"Both presidents viewed their call as candid and in-depth," the state news agency reported.

STATUS QUO

Biden, for his part, told China's Xi Jinping that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the White House said.

In the phone call, the two leaders "discussed a range of issues important to the bilateral relationship and other regional and global issues, and tasked their teams to continue following up on today's conversation, in particular to address climate change and health security," the White House said in a statement.

The White House readout of the leaders' phone call made no mention of potential tariff cuts by Washington.