UN sends 14 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria’s Idlib

The UN on Thursday sent 14 truckloads of humanitarian aid through Türkiye to Idlib, an opposition-held province in northwestern Syria.

The trucks crossed into Syria through the Cilvegözü border gate in Türkiye's southern Hatay province.

The aid will be distributed among people in central Idlib and rural areas.

In September 2018, Türkiye and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.