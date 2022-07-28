Top German diplomat calls Türkiye an "indispensable partner"

Türkiye is an indispensable partner and more closely linked to Germany than almost any other country, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

In a statement ahead of her first official visit to Ankara, Baerbock underlined the importance of the human dimension in Türkiye-Germany relations, and widespread cooperation between the two countries.

"The hearts of millions of people beat for both our countries," she said, referring to Germany's 3 million-strong Turkish community.

Baerbock said her talks in Ankara and Istanbul with top Turkish officials will mainly focus on the Russia-Ukraine war and regional security issues.

She hailed Türkiye's mediation efforts between Moscow and Kyiv, and said the Ukraine grain export deal "offers a glimmer of hope for millions of people that an even worse hunger crisis can be averted."

The top German diplomat also called for closer dialogue between NATO allies Türkiye and Greece to solve bilateral problems and de-escalate tensions in the Mediterranean.

"Never before has cohesion between NATO allies and European partners been more important than at this time when Russia is not only planning to subjugate Ukraine as a self-determined country but is also doing its utmost to divide our alliance," she said.

Baerbock is visiting Greece before heading to Türkiye later on Friday.

She is scheduled to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens.



















