Japan confirms 2nd case of monkeypox

Japan confirmed its second case of monkeypox on Thursday, three days after reporting the first case, local media said.

A 30-year-old man who recently returned from abroad tested positive for the virus in a hospital in Tokyo, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Japan announced its first case on Monday, involving a man who visited a European country in mid-July.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 78 countries, with more than 70% of infections occurring in Europe and 25% in the Americas.

The WHO declared the ongoing monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency last Saturday.

























