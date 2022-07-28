Eight children killed in Philippine bridge collapse

Eight children were killed in the Philippines after a disused bridge they were playing on collapsed and plunged them into a river, local officials said Thursday.

The accident happened Tuesday night in Dasmarinas City, 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the capital Manila.

It took personnel from the police, fire brigade, coastguard and other emergency services two days to retrieve the bodies of the boys and girls, who were aged 12 to 17.

Another five children suffered minor injuries, said one of the rescuers, who declined to be named.

Photos posted on the Facebook page of Dasmarinas City Mayor Jenny Austria-Barzaga showed emergency personnel searching the Imus river.

A rust-eaten metal truss remained suspended about 10 metres (33 feet) above the water.

The rescue official told AFP the single-lane bridge was built decades ago, but had been closed to traffic for years due to safety concerns.

It became a popular meeting place for local youth.



