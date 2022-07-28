News World E-scooters soon to be unwelcome on Swedish pavements

"Electric scooters driving fast on pavements have been a big problem in many places. Now it will stop," said Infrastructure Minister Tomas Eneroth. The ban will come into force on September 1. Those who violate it can be ordered to pay a fine.

E-scooters are soon to be banned from Swedish pavements, the government announced in Stockholm on Thursday.



Together with a ban on parking e-scooters on pavements and cycle paths, this will improve accessibility and safety for all passers-by. Ultimately, the same rules will apply to e-scooters in Sweden as to bicycles and e-bikes.



Electric scooters entered the urban landscape in Scandinavia a few years ago. The Swedish capital Stockholm in particular has had a problem with this: According to city estimates, there are about 12,000 rental scooters there.

































