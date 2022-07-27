U.S. leader Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19 - physician

U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning after getting infected with the coronavirus last week, his physician said.

Biden remains fever free and his symptoms are almost completely resolved, the physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor , said in the memo on Wednesday.

Biden will discontinue his strict isolation measures, according to the memo released by the White House.

The president had mild symptoms which steadily improved since his positive test result on Thursday. He will continue to wear a mask for 10 full days when he is around others, the physician said.

He has been carrying out his full duties, but observed a lighter schedule during his recovery.

While now out of isolation, the president will continue to test regularly for the virus in case of a "rebound," O'Connor said.

Biden, 79, is the oldest person ever in the US presidency but his physician says he is generally in good health. He has been fully vaccinated and received two booster shots against the coronavirus.