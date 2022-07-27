One dead, five injured in powerful earthquake in Philippines

A 25-year-old man was killed and at least five other people were injured in a powerful earthquake in the northern Philippines, the national disaster agency and local officials have said.



The 25-year-old construction worker was pinned by a building under construction that collapsed when the earthquake struck, the disaster agency said. The building was in La Trinidad town in Benguet province, 211 kilometres north of Manila and some 150 kilometres south-west of the earthquake's epicenter.



Five people were also reported injured in landslides and rock falls along Kennon Road, a 33-kilometre zigzag road connecting the mountain city of Baguio with the lowland town of Rosario in La Union province, west of Benguet province, local emergency officials said.



The tremor had a magnitude of 7 and struck at 8:43 am (0043 GMT), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. Its epicentre was near the town of Lagangilang in Abra province, 335 kilometres north of Manila.



