Missouri flooded after record-breaking rainfall

Record-breaking rainfall in St. Louis, Missouri caused massive flash flooding Tuesday.

Eight inches of rain in a seven-hour period shut down parts of Interstate 70 (I-70), leaving vehicles underwater and passengers fleeing cars.

"You couldn't see where you were going cause it was raining so hard," Don Andrews told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper. Andrews was stuck in floodwaters on I-70 as he drove to work.

"All of a sudden, just hit the water and my car shut off, and I was a lame duck out there out in the middle," he said. "The car started taking on water, so I just got out and walked off the highway. I saw water rescue show up, and the fire department started going out and getting ... the other people that started getting stuck out there."

The previous record for rain in St. Louis was 6.85 inches (17.4 centimeters) more than 100 years ago on Aug. 20, 1915, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Torrential rainfall wreaked havoc on streets, flooding homes, apartment buildings and local businesses, turning neighborhoods into rivers.

Floodwaters consumed 18 homes in one neighborhood, where firefighters rescued six people and their stranded pets by boat.

"Like a waterfall," Andrew Schafer told KMOV television station after evacuating his flooded home. "I carried all three of my dogs, three kids, and wife out."

The NWS said rainfall this intense in the St. Louis area happens, on average, once every 500 years.

Residents will not forget the disaster anytime soon.

"It's currently a river," tweeted Tony Nipert. "I have never seen this in the 4 years I've lived here."