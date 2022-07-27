Migrant camp on Lampedusa once again significantly overcrowded

The refugee camp on the Italian island of Lampedusa has become overcrowded again, just two weeks after it was partially cleared by the Italian authorities.



The Italian news agency ANSA reported on Wednesday that almost 2,000 people were staying in the camp. The site is only designed to accommodate 350 people.



During the night and morning alone, three more boats arrived with migrants who, according to the agency, came from Syria, Egypt, Sudan and various West African countries. Two of the boats had left from Tunisia and one from Libya.



The island lies around 200 kilometres south of Sicily and only 150 kilometres east of Tunisia. Work to clear the camp began on the second weekend of July, with the Italian navy taking more than 1,000 people to Sicily.



The daily newspaper La Stampa reported on Wednesday that the authorities were taking strict care to ensure that not a single migrant entered the area.



New watchtowers have been erected and soldiers are on duty there, the report said. "The island is holding out. It's a problem that the tourists fortunately don't notice," said Lampedusa's Mayor Filippo Mannino.



According to the newspaper report, the tourists had other problems: ATMs and card payment systems were not working on the island at the moment, and some had travelled on a day trip to Palermo in Sicily to withdraw cash.



