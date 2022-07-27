Hundreds of firefighters continue to fight Czech forest fire

The rash of forest fires plaguing Europe this summer showed no sign of letting up, as crews battled blazes in Germany and the Czech Republic on Wednesday.



Some 450 firefighters were battling one of the largest forest fires in the Czech Republic's history. The flames were raging across an area of about 10 square kilometres in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park, near the German border, according to a spokesperson for the emergency services on Wednesday.



However, further spread was prevented. In the town of Hřensko, aerial ladders were used to extinguish pockets of fire in the rocky areas above the town.



So far, about 450 people have had to leave their houses and flats.



Firefighters arrived from distant regions of the Czech Republic to relieve exhausted colleagues. Timber harvesting machines are to cut aisles in the forest to put barriers in the way of the fire.



Two helicopters capable of dropping water from containers also arrived from Poland and Slovakia.



Four Czech police and army helicopters have already been in action for days.



The forest fire broke out on Sunday. The Czech national park borders Saxon Switzerland on the German side. It offers unique rock formations such as the Prebisch Gate, a rock bridge made of sandstone. The national park has existed since 2000 and covers an area of almost 80 square kilometres.



The forest fires in Saxon Switzerland and in the German state of Brandenburg also continued to burn early on Wednesday, but authorities reported that the situation had eased a little.



The spread of the fires has been arrested in both states, but two of the five fires in Saxony continue to pose problems, according to Thomas Kunz, a local authority spokesman for the Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains.



"The area is rugged and not easy to reach," he said. Dead wood and adverse weather conditions were making it difficult to fight the fire, he said.



Overnight, 148 firefighters worked to stop the further spread of the blaze, which currently covers around 250 hectares.



In the morning, a police helicopter was scheduled to examine the situation from the air, which will give firefighters an updated overview of the situation, Kunz said.



Five helicopters, including three from Germany's military, the Bundeswehr, and hundreds of firefighters had been deployed to fight the flames by Tuesday evening.



In several areas it was difficult to supply water and long hose lines had to be laid from the Elbe River and Kirnitzsch tributary. Water to fight the fires was also brought into the area by tankers.



Tourists have been told to avoid the area and members of the public are not allowed to enter the forests in the Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains until further notice.



The weather is expected to help firefighters in Saxony on Wednesday, with rain expected to fall.



No residential areas were initially threatened.



Meanwhile, in the German state of Brandenburg, a leading official from the regional firefighters, Thomas Trodler, said that fires there have receded a little. An area of 850 hectares is affected.



Two affected areas are particularly problematic in Brandenburg as well, on account of ammunition in the ground. This forces firefighters to keep to the roads in their efforts to quench the fires, with six helicopters from the German Bundeswehr also fighting the flames.



On the ground, 440 firefighters worked to extinguish the fires, which have been raging in the northern German state since Tuesday.



In Brandenburg, rain is not expected to come to the emergency workers' aid until Friday. While the winds had subsided on Wednesday morning, they may pick up again during the day, potentially fanning the flames.