Erdoğan, Putin to discuss military and technical cooperation in Sochi - Kremlin

Military and technical cooperation between Russia and Türkiye will be discussed during a meeting of the countries' presidents in Sochi on Aug. 5, a Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday.

Asked whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had discussed the issue of cooperation on Turkish-made Bayraktar combat drones, Dmitry Peskov said military and technical cooperation is constantly on the agenda of the two countries.

"The fact that interaction is developing in such a sensitive area shows that the whole network of relations is at a very high level," he added.

He underlined that military and technical cooperation between Moscow and Ankara was also touched upon "in various dimensions" during recent contacts.

"Usually, different aspects are discussed at each meeting," stressed Peskov.

The Sochi visit was announced yesterday by the Turkish presidency, which gave no further details of its agenda.