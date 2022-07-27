Ankara: Preparations continue for first ships to leave Ukrainian ports under UN deal to export grains

Preparations are continuing for the first ships to leave Ukrainian ports under a landmark U.N. deal to export Ukrainian grains, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday as he unveiled a centre in Istanbul to oversee the exports.

Akar said the goal of the monitoring centre in Istanbul was to ensure the safe shipment of grains from three Ukrainian ports, with more than 25 million tonnes of grain waiting there.

"The duty of the center is to provide safe sea transportation of grain and similar food products to be exported from Ukraine," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said at the opening ceremony, held at the National Defense University in Istanbul.

The center and the grain deal will make "significant contributions" to overcoming the food crisis impacting the entire world, and especially lowering prices, he added.

If left unaddressed, the grain problem could have caused security problems due to hunger and global irregular migration, he warned.

"The center consists of five representatives-both military and civilian-each from Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN. There will be no military element in the field," he said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine last week signed a deal to reopen three Ukrainian ports for grain that had been stuck for months due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, now in its sixth month.

The deal came after agreement was reached between stakeholders on the UN-led plan to form a coordination center in Istanbul to carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbors, and to ensure the safety of routes. All parties have appointed representatives to monitor the implementation of the plan.





