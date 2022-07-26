YPG/PKK terror group supporters stage demonstration in Brussels

Around a hundred of supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group organized a demonstration in Brussels on Tuesday.

The group gathered on the Schuman square located in front of the headquarters of the EU Commission and European Council.

Chanting slogans in support of the YPG/PKK and its convicted terrorist ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, they handed out leaflets defaming Türkiye to passersby.

A recent report prepared by the EU's law enforcement agency Europol revealed that PKK organizations in the EU are coordinated by the Belgium-based European Kurdish Democratic Societies Congress (KCDK-E).

PKK members were also involved in "organized crime activities such as money laundering, racketeering, extortion, and drug trafficking," according to the Europol's annual report.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.