Iran collects and seals IAEA cameras at nuclear facilities

Iran has collected and sealed cameras used to monitor its nuclear programme , the Fars news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).



On Monday, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammed Eslami stressed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cameras, which were switched off a few weeks ago, would not be reactivated until a new nuclear deal is concluded.



Iran turned off 27 surveillance cameras at several nuclear facilities early in June in response to a resolution from the IAEA board of governors demanding Iran cooperate with UN inspectors looking into undeclared nuclear sites.



The IAEA has warned several times that Iran needed only a few more weeks to produce raw material for a nuclear bomb, while Tehran repeatedly stresses that it will only use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.



The diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal aim to curb Iran's nuclear programme have been stalled since March. The main issue is reportedly the status of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the United States classifies as a terrorist organization.



Former US president Donald Trump unilaterally terminated the agreement in 2018 and imposed new, tough sanctions. Afterwards, Tehran also no longer saw itself bound by the deal and intensified work on its nuclear programme.



China, Germany, France, Britain and Russia are also participating in the negotiations. The new deal would see sanctions on Iran lifted.



