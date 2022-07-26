Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties with Malaysian PM Yakoob over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yakoob on Tuesday discussed bilateral relations during a phone call.

According to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Yakoob also exchanged views on cooperation in the defense industry.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Malaysia were established in 1964, and both countries enjoy a broad-based and close partnership.

In 2014, Ankara and Kuala Lumpur raised the relations to the level of strategic partnership to enhance bilateral ties in the areas of diplomacy, economy and culture.