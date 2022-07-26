Anti-UN protesters shot dead in eastern DR Congo city

At least five people have been killed and about 50 wounded during anti-UN protests in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said Tuesday.

Demonstrations against the perceived ineffectiveness of the UN peacekeeping operation MONUSCO erupted in Goma on Monday, and turned violent when protesters stormed the mission's local headquarters and a logistical base.

Earlier, a Reuters witness saw UN peacekeepers shoot two demonstrators dead.

The violence took place on the second day of protests against the peacekeeping mission MONUSCO for failing to protect civilians in a region marred by decades of militia violence.

A Reuters witness said peacekeepers fired live bullets at a largely peaceful crowd on Tuesday, killing two and wounding at least two others.

Army and police officers deployed to the scene did not fire, he added.

A MONUSCO spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said further information would be provided later in the day on the human and logistical toll of the protests.